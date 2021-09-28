No fall weather anytime soon

Weather

Rain chances are back around the area on Tuesday as showers and storms pop up by early to mid afternoon. These will still be fairly hit or miss so it’s not going to rain everywhere, nor will it rain all day. However look for a few downpours and lightning possible in the stronger cells.

Moisture remains high across the area both at the surface and through the atmosphere. It’s very muggy and that will continue through the next couple of days. Dewpoints are in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s early in the day but then cool a bit as rain spreads out.

Wednesday still looks like the most widespread day of rain. Expect a batch of rain and storms by the afternoon. Rain chances will stay high on Thursday as well before we dry out a bit by the end of the week.

Either way expect warm and muggy conditions through the weekend with no real changes in sight anytime soon.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 71% 85° 73°

Wednesday

82° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 82° 73°

Thursday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 83° 72°

Friday

84° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 84° 72°

Saturday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 70°

Monday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
85°

84°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
81°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
79°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
75°

75°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
75°

75°

4 AM
Showers
46%
75°

75°

5 AM
Showers
42%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
55%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
78°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
80°

