This year August 29th will come and go without any additional storms near southeast Louisiana or southern Mississippi. We do have a few areas we are watching in the Atlantic, but at this point it does not appear we have anything imminent in terms of development. Either way, nothing is going to be close to us over the next week.

Tuesday will be another classic late summer day across the area as temperatures heat up into the low 90s and showers and storms develop after that. Look for a repeat of Monday where we will see hit or miss rain but what does pop up could be locally heavy. Small areas of street flooding will be possible. Temperatures will be in the 90-92 range outside of any rain.

Wednesday will likely be similar to Tuesday as a weak front pushes into the area. It does not look like this front produces a big line of storms though at the moment. We could see slightly lower humidity, mainly on the north shore, behind the front on Thursday.

Thursday looks to be the driest and hottest day of the week with low to mid 90s for the area and only spotty storms. After that rain chances go back up as moisture increases again for Friday and the holiday weekend.