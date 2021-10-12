No change in the pattern as late summer continues

It will be a warm and muggy day Tuesday and this pattern is going to continue through the work week the way it looks at the moment. Normal afternoon highs are around 83-84. Expect temperatures today back in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be higher as well with low to mid 70s. It definitely feels like late summer around the area.

Look for more sun across the area today. No rain to the west this morning which will limit that high level cloud cover that we saw yesterday. Expect scattered clouds to develop with the daytime heating but otherwise plenty of sun. It’s possible we see an isolated shower develop but overall no good rain chance.

The big story is that we will see a cold front and a return to fall for the weekend. Expect these summer conditions through Friday and then the front will move through early Saturday. This will mean cooler and drier air filtering in through the day Saturday and for several days after.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 87° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 88° 73°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 88° 74°

Friday

86° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 86° 70°

Saturday

77° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 61°

Monday

74° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 74° 64°

Hourly Forecast

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
85°

Interactive Radar

