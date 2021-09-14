Nicholas will slowly move east with local impacts

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall around 12:30AM Tuesday in the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula in Texas. This storm will really come to a crawl over the next couple of days as it crosses into Louisiana. The remnant low will slow move into southeast Louisiana on Thursday. Locally heavy rain ahead of it will be the main issue.

Rainfall amounts could range anywhere from 3-6 inches across the area. Some models are showing up to 10 inches of rain which could certainly be an issue. With the ground being so saturated any pockets of heavy rain could lead to street flooding.

A flash flood watch is effect through early Thursday. Rain looks to be the main issue with this storm overall. On the smaller scaled will be the potential for isolated tornadoes. We have a low end tornado risk today and tomorrow from the SPC.

We will also not see a lot of wind or storm surge with this system. Right now there is a coastal flood advisory to the south as tide levels will be around 1-1.5 feet above normal.

Stay weather aware over the next couple of days and as always if you come across a flooded road turn around and find another way to go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Nicholas

Nicholas now a hurricane, rain and flooding threats in southeast Louisiana

Nicholas impacts include rain, flood, tornado threat across southeast Louisiana

Rain and flood threat in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday

Nicholas to bring locally heavy rain through Wednesday

Nicholas will bring rain to our area this week

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 75°
Heavy Rain
Heavy Rain 100% 80° 75°

Wednesday

81° / 75°
Rain
Rain 94% 81° 75°

Thursday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 75°

Friday

84° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 84° 74°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Sunday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 74°

Monday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 AM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
44%
79°

79°

8 AM
Showers
52%
79°

80°

9 AM
Showers
57%
80°

80°

10 AM
Rain
100%
80°

80°

11 AM
Rain
100%
80°

80°

12 PM
Rain
100%
80°

80°

1 PM
Rain
79%
80°

80°

2 PM
Rain
84%
80°

79°

3 PM
Rain
83%
79°

78°

4 PM
Rain
74%
78°

78°

5 PM
Rain
77%
78°

78°

6 PM
Rain
73%
78°

77°

7 PM
Rain
64%
77°

77°

8 PM
Light Rain
73%
77°

77°

9 PM
Light Rain
71%
77°

77°

10 PM
Light Rain
65%
77°

77°

11 PM
Light Rain
71%
77°

77°

12 AM
Rain
76%
77°

77°

1 AM
Rain
82%
77°

77°

2 AM
Rain
88%
77°

77°

3 AM
Rain
98%
77°

77°

4 AM
Rain
93%
77°

77°

5 AM
Rain
89%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News