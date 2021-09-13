Nicholas path to Texas, heavy rain threat to Louisiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Nicholas will continue moving north over the next few days and is forecast to make landfall around Rockport, Texas early Tuesday. The latest update from the NHC keeps it at 60mph. This storm will then loop around to the northeast as we go through the end of the week.

The main impacts for our area look to be the heavy rain threat. This system should be far enough to the west and weaken quick enough to where we don’t deal with any wind or surge issues.

Rainfall totals will be something we have to watch over the next few days. The track of this could bring the remnant low farther south and closer to our north shore parishes. This means we could see anywhere from 3-5 inches on the south shore to 4-8 inches up to the north over the span of Tuesday and Wednesday. This could lead to isolated flash flooding over the next few days as well as an increase in river flooding.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Nicholas to bring locally heavy rain through Wednesday

Nicholas will bring rain to our area this week

Tropical Storm Nicholas brings rain in southeast Louisiana this week

Nicholas to increase rain in Louisiana this week

Rain chances back in the forecast for Sunday

A cool Saturday morning on the way with plenty of sun in the afternoon

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 77°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 86° 77°

Tuesday

82° / 75°
Rain
Rain 83% 82° 75°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Rain
Rain 94% 83° 74°

Thursday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Friday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Sunday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
86°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
82°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
78°

78°

7 AM
Light Rain
68%
78°

79°

8 AM
Light Rain
64%
79°

80°

9 AM
Showers
59%
80°

81°

10 AM
Rain
72%
81°

81°

11 AM
Rain
75%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News