Nicholas path to Texas, heavy rain threat to Louisiana

Tropical Storm Nicholas will continue moving north over the next few days and is forecast to make landfall around Rockport, Texas early Tuesday. The latest update from the NHC keeps it at 60mph. This storm will then loop around to the northeast as we go through the end of the week.

The main impacts for our area look to be the heavy rain threat. This system should be far enough to the west and weaken quick enough to where we don’t deal with any wind or surge issues.

Rainfall totals will be something we have to watch over the next few days. The track of this could bring the remnant low farther south and closer to our north shore parishes. This means we could see anywhere from 3-5 inches on the south shore to 4-8 inches up to the north over the span of Tuesday and Wednesday. This could lead to isolated flash flooding over the next few days as well as an increase in river flooding.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.