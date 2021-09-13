Nicholas now a hurricane, rain and flooding threats in southeast Louisiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and is now classified as a hurricane with 75 mile per hour. The system’s center has reformed multiple times over these past 24 hours.

This is going to continue slowly moving north through western Gulf of Mexico waters before making landfall shortly in Texas.

The system will move inland in eastern Texas before curving east towards southern Louisiana. The latest track brings it a bit more south, so closer to western Louisiana’s coastline.

The themes locally across WGNO’s viewing area will be increased tropical moisture and heightened rain along Nicholas’ center and east of wherever its center tracks onshore. It will quickly weaken over land and become a tropical depression before moving into Louisiana. Once approaching the Louisiana, Mississippi border, this is going to be a remnant low.

Where, specifically, it tracks at that point determines how much rain our parishes see. If this is more north between Jackson and McComb, rainfall amounts on the Northshore will likely be between 4-6+ inches. If this is more south, the biggest threat for rainfall and localized flash flooding will be further south. Brief-weak spin ups will be another concern Tuesday and Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is issued from Tuesday morning until Thursday morning for WGNO’s entire viewing area.

Overall, totals will likely be between 3-7+ inches in much of WGNO’s viewing area over these next 5 days with localized higher amounts possible. Rain chances stay consistent through much of the upcoming week, and many spots will see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand. Tornadoes and river flooding are a concern, as well. Rain chances start to come down late Thursday into this weekend. We have more information on these impacts during Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Nicholas

Nicholas now a hurricane, rain and flooding threats in southeast Louisiana

Nicholas impacts include rain, flood, tornado threat across southeast Louisiana

Rain and flood threat in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday

Nicholas to bring locally heavy rain through Wednesday

Nicholas will bring rain to our area this week

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 77°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 80° 77°

Tuesday

81° / 75°
Rain
Rain 88% 81° 75°

Wednesday

81° / 74°
Rain
Rain 99% 81° 74°

Thursday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 82° 74°

Friday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 83° 75°

Saturday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 74°

Sunday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 82° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 AM
Light Rain
75%
80°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
81°

80°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
80°

79°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

6 AM
Few Showers
38%
79°

79°

7 AM
Light Rain
66%
79°

79°

8 AM
Light Rain
71%
79°

80°

9 AM
Rain
73%
80°

80°

10 AM
Rain
87%
80°

80°

11 AM
Rain
88%
80°

79°

12 PM
Rain
84%
79°

78°

1 PM
Rain
80%
78°

78°

2 PM
Rain
84%
78°

78°

3 PM
Rain
85%
78°

78°

4 PM
Rain
86%
78°

78°

5 PM
Rain
82%
78°

78°

6 PM
Rain
78%
78°

77°

7 PM
Light Rain
65%
77°

76°

8 PM
Rain
66%
76°

76°

9 PM
Showers
57%
76°

77°

10 PM
Showers
54%
77°

77°

11 PM
Light Rain
65%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News