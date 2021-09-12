Nicholas forms, will bring locally heavy rain to Louisiana this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. This storm will continue north through the western Gulf and near the Texas coast over the next few days.

Right now the forecast calls for a strong tropical storm at landfall but a hurricane is possible. The system looks to move inland through eastern Texas and then curve east to western Louisiana.

This will likely be a disorganized system with a lot of rain and tropical moisture. Rain will start to move into southeast Louisiana through the day on Sunday. Expect rain chances to continue through the end of the week.

Right now it looks like Wednesday will be the day when the heaviest rain moves in. As is usual on the eastern side of a tropical system we could be at risk for tornadoes as well. The ground is still relatively saturated from Ida so flash flooding as well as river flooding will be possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Rain chances back in the forecast for Sunday

A cool Saturday morning on the way with plenty of sun in the afternoon

Gorgeous Louisiana temps on tap for Saturday morning

A beautiful mid-September forecast is in our future!

Low Humidity throughout Friday

Beautiful start to the weekend

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 73°
Rain
Rain 82% 86° 73°

Monday

86° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 86° 76°

Tuesday

84° / 75°
Rain
Rain 68% 84° 75°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Rain
Rain 90% 83° 74°

Thursday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Friday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 73°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
83°

82°

12 PM
Rain
83%
82°

81°

1 PM
Rain
86%
81°

79°

2 PM
Rain
76%
79°

79°

3 PM
Showers
59%
79°

79°

4 PM
Few Showers
39%
79°

78°

5 PM
Few Showers
33%
78°

77°

6 PM
Showers
38%
77°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
22%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
75°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

78°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

81°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

82°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News