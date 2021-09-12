Nicholas forms, will bring locally heavy rain to Louisiana this week

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. This storm will continue north through the western Gulf and near the Texas coast over the next few days.

Right now the forecast calls for a strong tropical storm at landfall but a hurricane is possible. The system looks to move inland through eastern Texas and then curve east to western Louisiana.

This will likely be a disorganized system with a lot of rain and tropical moisture. Rain will start to move into southeast Louisiana through the day on Sunday. Expect rain chances to continue through the end of the week.

Right now it looks like Wednesday will be the day when the heaviest rain moves in. As is usual on the eastern side of a tropical system we could be at risk for tornadoes as well. The ground is still relatively saturated from Ida so flash flooding as well as river flooding will be possible.