Nicholas could bring locally heavy rain this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Nicholas will continue moving north over the next few days and is forecast to make landfall around Rockport, Texas early Tuesday. This storm will then loop around to the northeast as we go through the end of the week.

The main impacts for our area look to be the heavy rain threat. This system should be far enough to the west and weaken quick enough to where we don’t deal with any wind or surge issues.

Rainfall totals will be something we have to watch over the next few days. Right now most forecasts keep us in the 3-5 inch rain through the end of the week. However some models indicate the potential for 6 inches or more in spots. This could lead to isolated flash flooding over the next few days as well as an increase in river flooding.

Details will continue to become more clear as this system develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Tropical Storm Nicholas brings rain in southeast Louisiana this week

Nicholas to increase rain in Louisiana this week

Rain chances back in the forecast for Sunday

A cool Saturday morning on the way with plenty of sun in the afternoon

Gorgeous Louisiana temps on tap for Saturday morning

A beautiful mid-September forecast is in our future!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 86° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 75°
Rain
Rain 81% 83° 75°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Rain
Rain 96% 83° 74°

Thursday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Friday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Sunday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
22%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News