Nicholas could bring locally heavy rain this week

Tropical Storm Nicholas will continue moving north over the next few days and is forecast to make landfall around Rockport, Texas early Tuesday. This storm will then loop around to the northeast as we go through the end of the week.

The main impacts for our area look to be the heavy rain threat. This system should be far enough to the west and weaken quick enough to where we don’t deal with any wind or surge issues.

Rainfall totals will be something we have to watch over the next few days. Right now most forecasts keep us in the 3-5 inch rain through the end of the week. However some models indicate the potential for 6 inches or more in spots. This could lead to isolated flash flooding over the next few days as well as an increase in river flooding.

Details will continue to become more clear as this system develops.