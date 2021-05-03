Nicer forecast for Mother’s Day weekend!

The forecast for Mother’s Day weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana will be much improved compared to tomorrow and Wednesday.

Once again, in typical May fashion, we are expecting severe weather potential late Tuesday as a line moves through.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) or Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) north but Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) south.

Aside from any flooding, gusty winds and hail potential are, area-wide, primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes again, plus know the differences.

By mid-day Thursday, we’ll see humidity decrease as a bit more dry air takes over. At that point, rain chances become minimal with sunshine Friday and partly cloudy skies Saturday to Sunday. This is great news for celebrating moms. Mother Nature is cooperating for the occasion after these past few weekends have included rain, but it will be hot.

