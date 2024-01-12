NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cold front is moving through the area midday Friday putting an end to the rain through the rest of the day. The cooler air is lagging behind by a few hours so overall it should be a mild afternoon before temps start to drop this evening.

Windy conditions will also move in with this system so we have a wind advisory in effect for most of Friday. Look for gusts in the 30s through the day.

Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop into the low 30s to the north with mid to upper 30s to the south Saturday morning.

After that look for cooler and drier weather over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Saturday. The big story remains the arctic air coming in for the middle of next week. Right now Wednesday morning looks like the coldest with teens and 20s across the area.

