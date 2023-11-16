NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The area of low pressure from the past few days continues to move off to the east and will be taking the gloomy weather with it. Look for upper 50s to low 60s north to south to start the day on Friday.

A weak front will be moving into the area later Friday which brings nice weather for the weekend. We will see highs in the mid 70s Friday afternoon with just a slight chance of a shower as that front moves through.

Nice conditions move in for the weekend. Look for mid 70s Saturday and then highs around 70 on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cooler with 40s north and low 50s south.

The next rain chance comes in early next week. That could also be a chance for some stronger storms so stay tuned for details on that.

