More nice spring weather on the way through the weekend

More nice spring weather on the way through the weekend. That starts today with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 through the afternoon.

The main difference today will be a bit more cloud cover than the last few afternoons. That’s about it.

The weekend should see similar conditions. Look for highs around 80 and lows in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Patchy fog will be possible each morning as well. Rain chances come back on Tuesday.