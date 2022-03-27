High pressure remains in place over the Gulf Coast, giving us clear skies and calm weather. Expect sunshine and nice conditions to continue over the next day or two. Our next chance for wet weather comes mid-week as another system approaches the area.

Overnight lows will generally be in the low to mid 50s.

High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s again on Monday. Humidity will stay low, but it will feel very warm if you are in direct sunlight.

The next storm system still looks to impact the area by the middle of the week. Most models show rain moving in on Wednesday, along with some thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong or severe with heavy rain, some gusty winds, and possibly a couple of isolated tornadoes.

Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain or storms is late in the afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday evening, but the timing and impacts are still subject to change as we get closer to that timeframe.