Nice weather for now but another area to watch in the Gulf

We are watching another tropical wave in the southwestern Gulf that has a high chance of additional development

We are watching another tropical wave in the southwestern Gulf that has a high chance of additional development. This is very early in the process of this system but it is something to watch over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Sally continues to move inland slowly through southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Heavy rain will continue moving up through areas from Atlanta through Charlotte.

Over the next few days we will watch what is currently Invest 90L in the southwestern Gulf. This system does have a chance of developing into a depression over the next couple of days.

The forecast models do show a system moving northeast through the Gulf and close to the Louisiana coast by Saturday before turning back to the southwest through the weekend.

Needless to say there is a lot of uncertainty with this. A cold front over the weekend could help to lift the system north but then a high building in behind it could push it back to the southwest.

Overall this is not something to be concerned with but is something to watch through the rest of the week. As always stay with us on WGNO and WGNO.com for the latest.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 74°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 77°

Friday

82° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 72°

Saturday

80° / 72°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 80° 72°

Sunday

78° / 71°
Afternoon showers, windy
Afternoon showers, windy 30% 78° 71°

Monday

77° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 71°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

