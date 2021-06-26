Nice tonight but more rain ahead

A wave moving east to west across the northern Gulf will bring better rain chances over the next couple of days. Moisture will move up on the eastern side of the low which will mean waves of rain on the way.

Sunday and Monday will both have high rain chances. It won’t rain all day either day but we will see areas of locally heavy downpours moving through.

These should move enough to prevent flooding issues but still it will be worth keeping an eye on. Temperatures will mainly be in the 80s for highs with the rain and cloud cover.

After that lower rain chances will come back for Tuesday and Wednesday.