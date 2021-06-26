Nice tonight but more rain ahead

A wave moving east to west across the northern Gulf will bring better rain chances over the next couple of days. Moisture will move up on the eastern side of the low which will mean waves of rain on the way.

Sunday and Monday will both have high rain chances. It won’t rain all day either day but we will see areas of locally heavy downpours moving through.

These should move enough to prevent flooding issues but still it will be worth keeping an eye on. Temperatures will mainly be in the 80s for highs with the rain and cloud cover.

After that lower rain chances will come back for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday

83° / 78°
Fair
Fair 0% 83° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 88° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 78°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

86°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
85°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

