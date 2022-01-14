Nice today but changes on the way

If you enjoyed Thursday you are in for one more really nice day today. We will see plenty of sun with temperatures warming into the upper 60s. It should be really nice. Look for just some thin high level clouds by the afternoon and evening.

After that we are still expecting big changes over the next few days.

The forecast for the weekend is still unchanged. Look for a cold front Saturday that brings rain and some storms. We will warm into the upper 60s ahead of the front and then much colder weather moves in behind it. Sunday we will struggle to get back to 50 with windy conditions as well.

As the upper level part of this system rotates through the region it is possible we see a few snow showers to the north of I-12 Sunday morning. At this point it does not look like anything that would cause accumulation.

Look for lows around freezing for the northern half of the area both Monday and Tuesday morning.