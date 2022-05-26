Skies are clear as dry air has moved in and that will lead us to some beautiful weather into the holiday weekend. Look for temperatures to stay in the 70s through the evening and then eventually into the 60s in many spots overnight.

Morning lows will be very pleasant over the next couple of days. We will drop to around 60 north with mid to upper 60s outside the immediate metro on the south shore.

Look for plenty of sun with highs back in the upper 80s through Sunday. There could be a passing shower or two on Memorial Day but nothing significant at this time. Humidity looks to stay low through most of the weekend as well before coming back next week.