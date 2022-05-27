Good morning and a Happy Friday preparing for another long weekend! We’re again in the 70s as your morning continues. Expect no additional rain in our WGNO viewing area from now into Memorial Day.

Overnight, southshore lows stay about 10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 60s or 70s than northshore lows reaching 50s to 60s. Expect highs to reach the 80s again on Monday and beyond.

Again, a warm forecast is on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening, going from the low 80s to the 70s by midnight. Low humidity helps us stay below 90 for much of the upcoming weekend!