Good Morning and a Happy Friday as we welcome another holiday weekend full of festivity across New Orleans. Wednesday night, heavy rain in the area led to some localized flooding concerns, but this is all over now. On and off quick, passing showers will be the theme into tomorrow and Sunday.

Cool air behind Wednesday night’s front is no longer as widespread this morning, so we are waking up to temperatures in the 60s only across Northshore locations right now. This afternoon, we’ll be quite a bit warmer with highs topping out in the 70s to low 80s.

Humidity will begin to climb again in the next few days as Easter weekend approaches. No one day will be a total wash out as chances remain around 40% or so.

All showers will be quickly passing and should remain below severe limits, so some good news for any holiday plans! Running conditions will be nice as we welcome back the Crescent City Classic again Saturday morning.

Have a great day today, we’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!