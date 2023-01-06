Temperatures will be cool but pleasant Friday evening for Twelfth Night festivities. Look for low to mid 60s through the afternoon falling into the upper 50s after sunset. Expect wind to calm down some after sunset as well.

Saturday will start cool with widespread 40s but then warm nicely into low 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sun.

Rain chances come back on Sunday. Expect scattered showers through the day with highs around 70. Rain could linger into Monday at least in an isolated fashion with cooler daytime temps in the low to mid 60s. Overall no major shot of cold air though anytime soon.