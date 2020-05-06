Nice but windy today

Weather

The cold front is pushing south Wednesday morning so another shot of cool and dry air is on the way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cold front is pushing south Wednesday morning so another shot of cool and dry air is on the way. The biggest issue through the day will likely be the wind as it picks up out of the north at 15-20. This will create a high fire danger thanks to dry conditions around the area and low humidity. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Look for temperatures to stay in the low 80s through the afternoon. Another cool night is on the way with lows around 50 north and mid to upper 50s south.

After that a beautiful day for Thursday with sun and highs near 80. The next front comes in Friday night with a chance of rain and storms with it.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 83° 62°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 78° 65°

Friday

86° / 59°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 86° 59°

Saturday

72° / 60°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 72° 60°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 61°

Monday

81° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 81° 64°

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

Popular

Latest News

More News