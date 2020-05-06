Nice but windy today

The cold front is pushing south Wednesday morning so another shot of cool and dry air is on the way

The cold front is pushing south Wednesday morning so another shot of cool and dry air is on the way. The biggest issue through the day will likely be the wind as it picks up out of the north at 15-20. This will create a high fire danger thanks to dry conditions around the area and low humidity. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Look for temperatures to stay in the low 80s through the afternoon. Another cool night is on the way with lows around 50 north and mid to upper 50s south.

After that a beautiful day for Thursday with sun and highs near 80. The next front comes in Friday night with a chance of rain and storms with it.