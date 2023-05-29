Overall it is a dry Memorial Day evening with just a few spotty showers around the area. Most of these will fade around sunset although there are some indications we see a few stick around north of I-10 a bit later.

Look for another night of pleasant temperatures with mid to upper 60s north and low 70s south. However it won’t be quite as cool as the past few nights.

Tuesday will be the same story. Look for just a handful of showers with upper 80s.

Humidity will increase just a little by the middle of the week. Right now most days will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers will continue again on Wednesday in that typical summer fashion at 20-30% chances.