NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An area of low pressure will continue to move northeast through the northern Gulf Wednesday night. Rain has ended but winds will continue to be strong with gusts into the 20s and 30s through about midnight. After that they will diminish. A wind advisory is in effect along with a coastal flood warning.

Thursday will be much nicer with party cloudy skies and mid to upper 70s. Expect a warm day Friday as we get back into the mid 80s ahead of the next cold front. It looks like Saturday will also be in the low 80s even though the front pushes through that morning. Look for breezy conditions with low humidity Saturday.

After that a cooler air mass moves in. Temperatures will only be in the mid 70s Sunday and low 70s Monday with overnight lows back in the 40s and 50s across the area.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts