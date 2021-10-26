Nice afternoon before a stormy one on Wednesday

Look for a nice day on Tuesday behind the weak cold front that moved through Monday night. We are going to have temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity. Cloud cover will be the only drawback potentially as it increases through the day.

Otherwise the main focus over the next few days is a cold front coming in Wednesday night. Ahead of that front we are going to see a strong line of storms by mid to late afternoon. Ingredients will be in place for some of those storms to be strong to severe. We will have the threat of strong wind gusts as well as an isolated tornado. Expect brief very heavy rain as well.

Behind that we start to clear out on Thursday as windy conditions move in with cooler air. Highs will only be in the low 70s and winds could be gusting into the 30s.

After that beautiful fall weather will move in for the weekend into early next week.