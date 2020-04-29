Next round of storms moving in

Breaking News
Another strong line of storms is moving southeast through Louisiana Wednesday morning. This line will be moving across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and clear the area by early afternoon.

Right now the most intense activity is staying just west of our viewing area. However there is the threat for strong to severe weather with this line.

The main concern would be strong wind gusts with the stronger cells. The Storm Prediction Center still has the area under a slight risk which is level 2 out of 5 on the severe scale.

Stay inside as these storms push through. The leading edge of the storms will be the strongest and then we will just see lingering rain into early afternoon.

We will clear out and cool down tonight and stay dry over the next severe days.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 76° 60°

Thursday

78° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 78° 58°

Friday

82° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 63°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 83° 66°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 86° 70°

Monday

89° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 71°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
70°

74°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
74°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
76°

71°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

72°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
0%
63°

