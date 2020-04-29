Next round of storms moving in

Another strong line of storms is moving southeast through Louisiana Wednesday morning. This line will be moving across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and clear the area by early afternoon.

Right now the most intense activity is staying just west of our viewing area. However there is the threat for strong to severe weather with this line.

The main concern would be strong wind gusts with the stronger cells. The Storm Prediction Center still has the area under a slight risk which is level 2 out of 5 on the severe scale.

Stay inside as these storms push through. The leading edge of the storms will be the strongest and then we will just see lingering rain into early afternoon.

We will clear out and cool down tonight and stay dry over the next severe days.