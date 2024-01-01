NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A chilly night is ahead for the area. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 30s north with upper 30s to low 40s south. Some areas will see a freeze again north of I-12. Expect highs to only reach the mid 50s over the next several days. Look for 30s and 40s to come back for overnight lows.

Rain chances will come back Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This looks like much more widespread coverage with heavier amounts then the rain early Monday.

At this point another storm system with rain looks to move through late Friday into early Saturday. That 2-3 day trend will likely continue next week.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts