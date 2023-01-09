Temperatures will start off quite chilly on Tuesday but then warm nicely through the afternoon. Areas north of I-12 may end up with a 30 degree warm-up by from morning to afternoon. Look for upper 30s to around 40 in the cooler spots to the north to start the day. South shore will see mid 40s.

Most of the area will get into the upper 60s for a nice afternoon on Tuesday. Some spots may end up at 70 farther inland. Patchy fog could be an issue Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as moisture moves in. Look for very mild conditions Wednesday as we warm into the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front on Thursday.

That front will bring a round of rain and storms as it moves through the area. Right now it does not look like a great chance of severe weather with this system but it is worth watching. Expect temperatures in the low 70s ahead of the front Thursday but only in the mid 50s by Friday afternoon behind it.