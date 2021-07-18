New week, same forecast for southeast Louisiana!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the lower and upper 80s!

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s to lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Once again, a flash flood risk will exist during the afternoon on radar. Already, due to today’s rain, neutral ground restrictions on parking have been lifted until Monday at 8AM. There are no longer any active advisories with the heaviest downpours having ended for now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available Monday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New week, same forecast for southeast Louisiana!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 79°
Fair
Fair 0% 82° 79°

Monday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 86° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 83° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
85°

86°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
86°

86°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
84°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
84°

83°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
83°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
82°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

