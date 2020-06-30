New week, same forecast for hot and humid Summer days ahead!

Well, we’ll sound like broken records due to consecutive above normal high temperatures all week!

Today, New Orleans International Airport reached 94 degrees, and that same trend remained within our forecast for these last 24 hours.

Based off of a ridge, conditions stay hot, but rain likely keeps returning each afternoon on radar with daytime heating across some locations.

Gulf of Mexico waters remain quiet, too, while National Hurricane Center Meteorologists confirm minimal development throughout open water tonight to even five days from now once Saharan Dust redevelops again.

Highs reach 90s while lows reach 70s, yet it will seem much hotter once factoring in index values beyond one hundred degrees.

Apply sunscreen when exercising because the theme is sunshine currently! Don’t forget also staying hydrated plus shaded, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 93° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 80°

Wednesday

93° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 79°

Thursday

94° / 79°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 79°

Friday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 79°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 PM
Clear
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

