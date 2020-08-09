New week, same forecast for a seasonal pattern!

New tropical wave off of Africa's coast has moderate chance for formation, could be becoming Josephine!

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes all upcoming week through early next weekend as a pattern change evolves.

At that point, brief temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.



Precipitation totals should be between 0.5-2.0″ through Wednesday, then the localized higher amounts become possible.



Otherwise, temperatures plus increasing humidity work together to bring real feels up near triple digits.



Highs reach 90s while lows reach 70s, yet it will seem much hotter once factoring in index values beyond one hundred degrees.

Gulf of Mexico waters are quiet, too, but further east, National Hurricane Center meteorologists keep watching moderate chances for formation potential just off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no local threats or impacts are expected.



This is a new system: Invest 95-L. It could be becoming Tropical Depression Josephine but will likely weaken late week.

August marks Hurricane Season 2020’s official peak, given NOAA’s updated forecast for “extremely active” months ahead until November.



Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!



Apply sunscreen when exercising because the theme is heat! Don’t forget also staying hydrated plus shaded, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally.