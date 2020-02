New Orleans has postponed all of Thursday night’s parades due to gusty winds.

Wind advisory issued for all of Metro New Orleans and the southshore until 6AM Friday morning. Winds of 20-35mph likely, with occasional stronger gusts near the Lakefront.

According to NOLA Ready, The Krewe of Muses will run at 4:45PM Friday, Babylon will follow at 5:15. The Krewe of Chaos will roll Sunday behind Thoth on Sunday.

