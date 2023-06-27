NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be joined by other officials during a news conference to provide information related to the upcoming excessive heat warning for the city on Tuesday, June 27.

Another heat wave is expected to impact the Gulf Coast over the next several days.

High temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

High temperatures are expected to reach upper 90s each day this week with heat index values up to 118°.

Cantrell will be joined by leaders with the National Weather Service and New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

She will be discussing the excessive heat warning issued by the NWS for the City of New Orleans.

The conference is expected to begin at 11:15 am. See it livestreamed here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts