NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to discuss the ongoing extreme heat in the city.
The mayor will be joined by other city leaders and public safety officials to talk about the issue.
The conference is expected to begin at 3:00 p.m. See it livestreamed here.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- New Orleans mayor discusses ongoing extreme heat
- 78-year-old driver crashes into two businesses in Kenner shopping center, police say
- Florida school district says trans employees can’t use pronouns, bathrooms matching their gender identity
- Neighbor charged in fatal shooting of 9-year-old Chicago girl; witnesses say he was upset over noise
- McCarthy dodges Hannity’s questions on Biden ‘bribery scandal’