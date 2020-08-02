New month, same forecast! Coolinary begins as heat and humidity remain the themes!

All eyes on one tropical wave as Peak Hurricane Season starts

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area have been the themes all day today.

Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours, though storms will likely be below severe limits.

Sky conditions stay mostly dry tonight to mid week as a cool front brings minimal humidity breaks.

Sunshine continues tomorrow as we welcome August throughout New Orleans or elsewhere locally, but several quick, typical summertime pop-up storms may occur.

Feels-like temperatures could meet Heat Advisory criteria based off of ranging from 104 degrees to 108 degrees through 6PM. Never ever leave children, animals, etcetera unattended inside cars while this is effective.

Drink plenty water, staying hydrated while highs near mid 90s during each afternoon after lunch.

Tropical Storm Isaias is continually tracking up America’s east coast, moving away from the Gulf of Mexico, though increasing in strength, before making landfall.

Further east, we’ll keep watching moderate development potential off of Leeward Island’s coasts while tropical waves continue rolling into open Atlantic waters. Right now, no local threats or impacts are expected.