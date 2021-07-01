New Month, Same Forecast — But What’s in Store for the 4th of July?

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by late week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters locally! Tropical Storm Elsa has formed and will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico near the southern tip of Florida early next week. We are watching it closely!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Thursday! Catch us live again during Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 77°

Saturday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 82° 76°

Sunday

86° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 76°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 85° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 84° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
78°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
85°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
86°

86°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
86°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
86°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

