The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf for potential development in the latest 7 day outlook Thursday evening. This is a zone that various models have been putting an area of low pressure in next week.

Right now this is very early in the process of this. The current thinking is a wave or low pressure crosses over central America or southern Mexico and emergest back into the western Caribbean or southern Gulf.

This will be something to watch for the northern and eastern Gulf. As the ridge of high pressure over our region moves west, it will open the door for something to possibly lift north.

It is still way too early to tell what will happen with this system, if it even develops. But keep in mind we are still heading to the peak of hurricane season and you need to be prepared.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts