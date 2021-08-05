Nearly perfect forecast for early August!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with low humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures will feel like the low 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Feels like conditions are now within 70s or 80s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s or 90, itself, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect upper 60s or 70s. How awesome is this for August, right?

This weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated, near 30% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up. Humidity will be below average, too, as dewpoints remain in the 60s or low 70s.

This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 11AM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Beautiful forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana!

Low humidity in the forecast for Thursday!

A sunny Thursday in store for us!

Low humidity and plenty of sun on tap for Thursday

A sunny Thursday in store for us!

We wrap up our Wednesday with low humidity moving in

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 90° 76°

Friday

91° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 90° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
77°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
80°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News