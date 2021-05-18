Nearly 20,000 without power in East Baton Rouge Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Severe storms pounded southern Louisiana overnight, and are expected to continue throughout Wednesday.

A flash flood emergency continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge, from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. Nearly 14″ of rain has fallen so far, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing.

Entergy is also reporting 23,000 customers in the dark as a result of the severe weather.

7:30 a.m. – The parishes with at least 100 outages are listed below, according to Entergy Louisiana.

Parish Name Customers Affected E. BATON ROUGE (L) 16,701 CALCASIEU (L) 2,702 ST. HELENA (L) 1,163 POINTE COUPEE (L) 985 TANGIPAHOA (L) 493 VERMILION (L) 366 ACADIA (L) 363 IBERIA (L) 229 LIVINGSTON (L) 128 OTHER (L) 125 JEFFERSON (L) 123 IBERVILLE (L) 120