Nearly 20,000 without power in East Baton Rouge Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Severe storms pounded southern Louisiana overnight, and are expected to continue throughout Wednesday.

A flash flood emergency continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge, from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. Nearly 14″ of rain has fallen so far, leading to impassable roadways. High water rescues ongoing.

Entergy is also reporting 23,000 customers in the dark as a result of the severe weather.

7:30 a.m. – The parishes with at least 100 outages are listed below, according to Entergy Louisiana.

Parish NameCustomers Affected
E. BATON ROUGE (L)16,701
CALCASIEU (L)2,702
ST. HELENA (L)1,163
POINTE COUPEE (L)985
TANGIPAHOA (L)493
VERMILION (L)366
ACADIA (L)363
IBERIA (L)229
LIVINGSTON (L)128
OTHER (L)125
JEFFERSON (L)123
IBERVILLE (L)120

