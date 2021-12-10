Near record warmth Friday, cold front Saturday!

Good Morning! The forecast for your Friday will be warm as temperatures reach 80s by this afternoon after lunch. There’s the chance we break a record high if topping 81 degrees.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, then the rain chances return on Election Day.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through late Saturday morning, early Saturday afternoon on radar. This is going to happen out ahead of the front.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 72°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 80° 72°

Saturday

79° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 79° 50°

Sunday

63° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 55°

Monday

70° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 70° 63°

Tuesday

74° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 74° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 76° 66°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 AM
Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
78°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

