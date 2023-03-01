Temperatures are feeling more like late-spring than late-winter as highs top out in the low to mid 80s across the Gulf Coast again today.

Many locations throughout South Louisiana and South Mississippi will be at or near record highs this afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Breezy conditions are likely again tomorrow with southerly winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Our next big cool down doesn’t come until the end of the work week, Thursday night into Friday. This system may bring a thin line of showers late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a low-end “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.

Behind the front, northerly winds will usher in a cooler and drier air mass for the upcoming weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday through Sunday under mostly clear skies.