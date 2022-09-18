After a brief preview of dry, fall-like weather last week, the heat and humidity are back. Expect high temperatures to top out in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, before rising to the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Factoring in the humidity, our heat index or “feels-like temperatures” will rise to the upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure over the Deep South will continue to provide us with a calm weather pattern over the next week. Expect mostly sunny skies each day with rain chances staying low at less than 20 percent.