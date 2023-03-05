Our weather pattern over the next several days will feel more like early summer than late winter.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s each afternoon Monday through Thursday. Overnight lows will also remain unseasonably warm, only dropping into the 60s for most of the week.

Humidity will also increase gradually, making it feel even warmer.

Rain chances are low at just 20 to 30 percent Monday and Tuesday to account for isolated pop up showers. Any showers that develop will likely form in the afternoon.

Our next cold front moves through the area on Friday, bringing some relief from the heat this upcoming weekend.