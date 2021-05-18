National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado in Jefferson Parish

KENNER, La. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EFO tornado was resposible for damage across a portion of Kenner early this morning, just south of New Orleans International Airport.

Survey teams are still out assessing as the day continues and will provide more information on begin and endpoints, maximum width, and maximum wind speed later Tuesday.

This is now the second confirmed EF0 in just seven days across WGNO’s viewing area. There have been only eleven confirmed tornadoes throughout our Greater New Orleans region since 2000.

