National Weather Service adding categories to severe thunderstorm warnings

Starting August 2, the National Weather Service will be issuing categories for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings based on the damage threat the storm poses. The new system has three separate categories for better clarification on the impacts the storm could be causing.

“Baseline” is the lowest damage threat and is considered the “base” of warnings. This remains unchanged from the old system. Storms that produce quarter-sized hail and/or 58 mph winds are considered baseline.

“Considerable” is the next level up when storms with golf ball-sized hail and/or 70 mph winds are possible.

“Destructive” is the highest damage threat as storms could be producing baseball-sized hail or larger and/or 80 mph winds.

If a “Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning” is issued you will get an alert on your phone too. On average, only 10 percent of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category each year, nationwide.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 94° 80°

Wednesday

96° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 96° 81°

Thursday

92° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 46% 92° 81°

Friday

93° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 93° 81°

Saturday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Sunday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Monday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

1 AM
Clear
6%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
6%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

5 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

84°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
84°

86°

9 AM
Sunny
6%
86°

89°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
89°

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
90°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

Interactive Radar

