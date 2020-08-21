MUST SEE! New record of simultaneous waterspouts off the coast of Louisiana?

On Thursday afternoon, ELEVEN waterspouts potentially captured at once offshore Louisiana. Lake Michigan currently holds the visual record of 9 occurring at once in a single photo.
The remarkable series of photos below were captured off the coast near the Green Canyon region of the Gulf, about 80-100 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Try and count them! It’s beautiful to see from a distance, and remarkably rare!
Curious about what a video of these picturesque waterspouts looked like? Check it out!
Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/
Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/
Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season