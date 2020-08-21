MUST SEE! New record of simultaneous waterspouts off the coast of Louisiana?

On Thursday afternoon, ELEVEN waterspouts potentially captured at once offshore Louisiana. Lake Michigan currently holds the visual record of 9 occurring at once in a single photo.

The remarkable series of photos below were captured off the coast near the Green Canyon region of the Gulf, about 80-100 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

📸 Daniel Billiot Jr

Try and count them! It’s beautiful to see from a distance, and remarkably rare!

📸 Lance Geist

📸 Daniel Billiot Jr

Curious about what a video of these picturesque waterspouts looked like? Check it out!

MUST WATCH — Up to TEN simultaneous waterspouts reported offshore Louisiana! 🌪📸Chad Gaspard pic.twitter.com/MV77gS3l7h — Scot Pilie' (@ScotPilie_Wx) August 20, 2020

📸 Daniel Billiot Jr

📸 Daniel Billiot Jr

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season