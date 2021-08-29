Multiple sewage pump stations without power; residents urged to avoid running dishwasher and washing clothes

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans has reported a number of power outages at a number of sewage pump stations on the east and West Bank of New Orleans.

SWBNO is asking residents who still have power to minimize wastewater production in their homes by avoiding washing clothes or running their dishwashers.

The pump stations lacking power will be out of service until the storm passes and officials can safely assess the equipment.

