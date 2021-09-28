Muggy with rain chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances are back around the area on Tuesday as showers and storms pop up by early to mid afternoon. These will still be fairly hit or miss so it’s not going to rain everywhere, nor will it rain all day. However look for a few downpours and lightning possible in the stronger cells.

Moisture remains high across the area both at the surface and through the atmosphere. It’s very muggy and that will continue through the next couple of days. Dewpoints are in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s early in the day but then cool a bit as rain spreads out.

Wednesday still looks like the most widespread day of rain. Expect a batch of rain and storms by the afternoon. Rain chances will stay high on Thursday as well before we dry out a bit by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 77% 83° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 81° 72°

Thursday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 83° 72°

Friday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 85° 72°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 84° 72°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 84° 70°

Monday

83° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
83°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
83°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
82°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
77°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

75°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
75°

75°

3 AM
Showers
38%
75°

75°

4 AM
Showers
49%
75°

75°

5 AM
Showers
42%
75°

75°

6 AM
Light Rain
60%
75°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
76°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News