Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Wednesday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued from coastline to coastline, so maintain caution on the roads and use your low beams. Our forecast for the upcoming weekend is going to be beautiful! Right now, we are a bit warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-70s, but we are starting out in 60s or 70s, so layers are best.

Enjoy this forecast for a bit more warmth all week. Temperatures fall again looking to your weekend mornings. Wall to wall sunshine will help make it feel warmer, but you have to dress properly! Layer up!

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s or 80s before yet again upper 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Have a great day today!