Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to mugginess and a bit of fog as our cold front moves through.

Earlier this morning, a Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 9 a.m. with visibilites below a mile but has since been lifted.

Right now there are a number of storms on radar along the front, itself. Daytime highs will still remain in the 80s. Overnight lows will still range from the low to mid 50s north and 60s south. We see humidity values stick around early today before quickly falling. Later this morning, rain chances do come to an end. A weak cold front will exit off of the coast, bringing humidity down all the more. Once it passes, we’re back to this week’s early pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions!

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Tropical Storm Karl will continue to meander around the southwestern Gulf through the week before moving inland along the central Mexican coast. This will not be a threat to our area or anyone in the northern Gulf.

Have a great week!