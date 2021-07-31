Muggy night on the way

Rain continues to taper off Saturday evening as we lose the effect of the daytime heating. Temperatures are lower than the past few days at this time but the humidity is still high and that will continue through the night.

Temperatures will stay very warm overnight with most of the area in the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning and around metro New Orleans probably dropping only to around 80.

Sunday will be another hot one early in the day with low to mid 90s and heat index values over 105. However rain will be developing again by early afternoon and we will likely see more coverage that will help to cool things down by mid afternoon.

The pattern still looks to change on Monday with more rain and lower temperatures as a front moves in. Slightly drier and less humid air will try to push in by mid-week but as usual this time of year that may not happen.